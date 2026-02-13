Ruscists attack Konotop with Shahed drones: 1 dead, homes damaged and no water supply
In the afternoon of February 13, Russian forces attacked the city of Konotop in the Sumy region with attack drones.
Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin reported this, Censor.NET says.
Aftermath of the attack
According to him, the attack damaged residential buildings, a school, and infrastructure facilities, and the city is also without a water supply.
He later clarified that there is one injured person and assistance is being provided. The extent of the damage is being clarified.
The mayor later reported that a woman was killed in the enemy attack. She was about 40 years old:
Cause of death: a shrapnel injury resulting from a strike by a katsap Shahed drone (carotid artery severed). We are working to identify the victim."
Strike on Konotop
- We recall that on the morning of February 11, there was another strike on the railway depot in Konotop — damage reported to technical rolling stock. The enemy continues attacks on this railway hub in the Sumy region.
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