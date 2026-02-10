Drone attacked car in Sumy region: driver was killed

In the Krasnopil community of the Sumy district, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone, killing the 61-year-old driver.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, on February 10, 2026, at around 3:20 p.m., occupiers attacked a vehicle with a drone in the Krasnopil community of the Sumy district. A 61-year-old driver was killed," the statement said.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the attack.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes resulting in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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