Shelling and remote mining: nine civilians wounded in Kherson, including two children

During the day, nine civilians, including two children, were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on January 31, 2026, the Russian army once again attacked settlements in the region using various types of artillery and drones.

As of 17:30, it is known that nine civilians have been affected by the consequences of Russian aggression.

See more: Two civilians wounded in FPV drone attack in Sumy region. PHOTO

Kherson

During the day, the occupiers shelled Kherson with multiple launch rocket systems. Two women and two men suffered injuries of varying severity.

At around 3:30 p.m., another shelling of the regional center took place, injuring a local resident. He was hospitalized with leg injuries.

Earlier it was reported that two adults and two children were victims of remote mining by the enemy. The car in which the people were traveling hit an explosive device. The victims were given first aid at the scene.