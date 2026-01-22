Two civilians wounded in FPV drone attack in Sumy region

On 21 January 2026, Russian troops carried out an attack with an FPV drone on a civilian vehicle in the Seredyno-Budsk community of the Shostka district in the Sumy region. Two civilians were injured as a result of the strike.

This was reportedby the Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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"On 21 January 2026, the enemy attacked a civilian vehicle travelling through the Seredyna-Buda district in the Shostka district with an FPV drone," the statement said.

Victims of the attack

As a result of the attack, two civilians, a 49-year-old and a 55-year-old man, were injured.

Watch more: Black Swift battalion pilots destroy two enemy APCs in hangar in Sumy region. VIDEO

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the grounds of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).









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