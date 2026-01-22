Two civilians wounded in FPV drone attack in Sumy region
On 21 January 2026, Russian troops carried out an attack with an FPV drone on a civilian vehicle in the Seredyno-Budsk community of the Shostka district in the Sumy region. Two civilians were injured as a result of the strike.
This was reportedby the Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
"On 21 January 2026, the enemy attacked a civilian vehicle travelling through the Seredyna-Buda district in the Shostka district with an FPV drone," the statement said.
Victims of the attack
As a result of the attack, two civilians, a 49-year-old and a 55-year-old man, were injured.
Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the grounds of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
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