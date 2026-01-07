Russian drone strikes car in Zaporizhzhia district: civilian wounded. PHOTO
Russian troops again attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with an attack drone. A 58-year-old man was wounded in a strike on a car.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
"An hour ago, the enemy once again attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with a drone. It struck a car. A civilian was injured. He is receiving all necessary medical assistance," the statement said.
Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of January 6, Russian occupying forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Mykilske in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region. Four people were injured in the strike.
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