SUV explodes in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, people injured, - police (updated). PHOTO

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion of an SUV in the Obolonskyi district of the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the Kyiv police.

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What is already known?

According to preliminary information, there are injuries as a result of the incident. Police, dog handlers, bomb disposal experts and other services have been dispatched to the scene.

The police will publish more detailed information later.

See also: Drone hits police car: police officer injured in Polohivsky district

Consequences

Photos of the aftermath of the explosion were later shared on social media.





What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked a civilian car in the Odesa region: a mother was killed and three children were injured.

See also: Large-scale scheme to sell cars imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine exposed, says Prosecutor General's Office. PHOTO