In Odesa region, enemy attacked civilian car: mother was killed, three children were injured
On August 18, Russian forces struck a civilian vehicle in the Odessa region. A strike drone hit the car as it was crossing a bridge.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Odessa Region Prosecutor's Office.
At the time of the attack, a woman and three children were in the car. They were all injured as a result of the strike.
Woman killed, children hospitalized
The woman suffered serious injuries and died in the ambulance. Three children were hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.
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