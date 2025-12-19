In Odesa region, enemy attacked civilian car: mother was killed, three children were injured

On August 18, Russian forces struck a civilian vehicle in the Odessa region. A strike drone hit the car as it was crossing a bridge.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Odessa Region Prosecutor's Office.

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At the time of the attack, a woman and three children were in the car. They were all injured as a result of the strike.

Woman killed, children hospitalized

The woman suffered serious injuries and died in the ambulance. Three children were hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.

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