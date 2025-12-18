Drone strike on bridge in Odesa region: Moldova restricts border traffic with Ukraine

On Thursday, Dec. 18, a Russian attack drone struck a bridge in the Odesa region near the state border with Moldova, prompting the temporary closure of several border crossing points.

Censor.NET reports this, citing an official statement from Moldova’s Border Police.

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As a result of the attack, the "Palanka–Maiaky-Udobne" and "Tudora–Starokozache" crossing points were closed. The restrictions were introduced for safety reasons until all circumstances of the incident are clarified and potential risks to citizens are assessed.

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What is known about the Russian UAV attack

A Russian drone loaded with explosives hit a bridge in the area of the settlement of Maiaky-Udobne at around 4:00 p.m. The strike targeted a crossing over the Dniester River on the Odesa–Reni highway, which is strategically important for the south of the region.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the occupiers hit a civilian vehicle carrying a mother and her three children. The woman was killed, and her children were injured.

See more: Russian attack on Odesa region: eight casualties, damage reported (updated). PHOTOS

Trips in the border area advised to be adjusted

After the explosion, traffic on the bridge was completely halted. The area was cordoned off for inspections, damage assessment, and to determine the safety level for further traffic.

On a section of the M-15 Odesa–Reni highway within the village of Maiaky, traffic has been temporarily blocked in both directions.

Moldova’s Border Police urged citizens to refrain from travelling via the "Palanka–Maiaky-Udobne" and "Tudora–Starokozache" crossing points and to remain as vigilant as possible.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on Odesa region with "shaheds": energy facility damaged, there are power outages. PHOTOS