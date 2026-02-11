Enemy strikes railway in Dnipropetrovsk region and in Konotop
This morning, the enemy also struck a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
What are the consequences?
As noted, locomotives, railcars, and infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out and was promptly extinguished.
Strike on Konotop
In addition, there was another strike this morning at a railway depot in Konotop, with technical rolling stock damaged. The enemy continues attacks on this railway hub in the Sumy region.
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