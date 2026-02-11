Enemy strikes railway in Dnipropetrovsk region and in Konotop

This morning, the enemy also struck a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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What are the consequences?

As noted, locomotives, railcars, and infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out and was promptly extinguished.

See more: Enemy strikes railway infrastructure in Konotop district: electric train catches fire. PHOTOS

Strike on Konotop

In addition, there was another strike this morning at a railway depot in Konotop, with technical rolling stock damaged. The enemy continues attacks on this railway hub in the Sumy region.

Read more: Enemy strikes Sumy region: two killed, children among those injured