Enemy strikes Sumy region: two killed, children among those injured

As a result of Russian shelling of the Sumy region over the past day, February 10, 2026, civilians were killed and injured.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties and wounded reported

In the Krasnopillia community, a 61-year-old man was killed in an enemy drone strike.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, a 72-year-old man was killed in an enemy UAV attack; those injured include a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, men aged 19 and 50, and a 48-year-old woman.

In the Sumy community, an enemy drone hit a private house. As a result of the strike, a 12-year-old girl was injured, and a 9-year-old child (a boy) suffered an acute stress reaction.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a 60-year-old man was wounded after the enemy dropped an explosive device from a UAV.

In the Myropillia community, a 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of a UAV strike.

Read more: Two people killed in enemy strikes on border of Sumy region

It is also noted that over the 24 hours, from the morning of February 10 to the morning of February 11, 2026, Russian troops carried out nearly 70 attacks on 22 settlements in 16 territorial communities across the region.

The highest number of attacks was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

What did the occupiers use?

The enemy used mortars, artillery, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs against Sumy region.

Consequences

According to the Regional Military Administration, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in the Shostka community, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

in the Seredyna-Buda community, a private house was destroyed, a private house and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged;

in the Znob-Novhorodske community, private homes and outbuildings were damaged;

in the Hlukhiv community, an apartment building was damaged;

in the Sumy community, private homes, cars, and an outbuilding were damaged;

in the Krasnopillia community, cars were damaged;

in the Bilopillia community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged;

in the Velyka Pysarivka community, a tractor was damaged;

in the Richky community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged;

in the Myropillia community, a private house was destroyed;

in the Konotop community, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Read more: Russians strike civilian car with drone in Sumy region, killing woman driver

Over the past day, local authorities together with SES units, the National Police, and civil society organizations evacuated 13 people from border communities.

Over the past day, the air raid alert in the region lasted 20 hours 55 minutes.