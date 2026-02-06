Russians strike civilian car with drone in Sumy region, killing woman driver
Today, November 6, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Mykolaivka rural community in the Sumy region, killing one person.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"A cynical strike by the Russians claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman," he noted.
It is noted that in the Mykolaivka rural community, an enemy drone hit a civilian car. The vehicle caught fire.
"Unfortunately, the woman who was driving was killed. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the head of the Regional Military Administration added.
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