Russians strike civilian car with drone in Sumy region, killing woman driver

Today, November 6, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Mykolaivka rural community in the Sumy region, killing one person.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"A cynical strike by the Russians claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman," he noted.

Read more: Russians hit car in Zaporizhzhia region: family of four injured

It is noted that in the Mykolaivka rural community, an enemy drone hit a civilian car. The vehicle caught fire.



"Unfortunately, the woman who was driving was killed. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

Read more: Occupiers hit evacuation vehicle in Beryslav with drones: one killed, others injured