Occupiers hit evacuation vehicle in Beryslav with drones: one killed, others injured

In Beryslav, Kherson region, volunteers who were rescuing people from deadly danger came under enemy fire. Their vehicle burned down after a drone hit.

Kherson Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin reported this, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

It is noted that since February 4, they, along with local residents, had been unable to leave due to the constant threat of Russian UAV strikes. Only today, thanks to the tremendous efforts of Ukrainian servicemen, they were rescued.

Read more: Russians attacked Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region: married couple killed

Victims of the attack

According to the head of the RMA, the volunteers and four residents were evacuated to a safer community; three of them were injured. All of them are currently under medical supervision.

"Unfortunately, as a result of a drone hitting the vehicle, a man born in 1982 sustained fatal injuries. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," the statement said.

Read more: Russians attack three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one and injuring one

Evacuation

"Please hear something important: when you postpone evacuation from dangerous areas, you put at lethal risk not only yourself, but also those who then go to rescue you from the very hell of war," Prokudin stressed.

See more: Enemy attacks two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region during day: man wounded; four injured in morning strike. PHOTOS