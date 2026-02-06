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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Russians hit car in Zaporizhzhia region: family of four injured

Russian FPV drone hits family car in Zaporizhzhia region, four hurt

Today, February 6, Russian troops attacked a car with an FPV drone in the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region, injuring people.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

In the Preobrazhenska community, Russians attacked a passenger car carrying a family with an FPV drone, the report said.

The car was damaged. The injured — men aged 77 and 46, and women aged 75 and 37 — were provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Read more: Russians attacked Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region: married couple killed

Background

  • It was reported earlier that overnight, Russian drones attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed in an enemy attack on Vilniansk.
  • In addition, a Russian drone struck outbuildings in Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district. Men aged 67, 44, and 49 were wounded.

See more: Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia damaged dog shelter: many animals were injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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shoot out (17245) Zaporizhzhia region (2080) Preobrazhenka (7)
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