Russians hit car in Zaporizhzhia region: family of four injured

Today, February 6, Russian troops attacked a car with an FPV drone in the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region, injuring people.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

In the Preobrazhenska community, Russians attacked a passenger car carrying a family with an FPV drone, the report said.

The car was damaged. The injured — men aged 77 and 46, and women aged 75 and 37 — were provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Read more: Russians attacked Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region: married couple killed

Background

It was reported earlier that overnight, Russian drones attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed in an enemy attack on Vilniansk.

In addition, a Russian drone struck outbuildings in Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district. Men aged 67, 44, and 49 were wounded.

See more: Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia damaged dog shelter: many animals were injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS