Two people killed in enemy strikes on border of Sumy region

The Myropillia community in the Sumy region is under constant heavy shelling by Russian troops.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

The dead

"Unfortunately, today we have confirmed the deaths of two civilians from the community. I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased," the statement said.

Thus, it is noted that:

On February 5, a 52-year-old man was killed as a result of an enemy strike.

February 6 – 58-year-old community resident.

Read more: Russian strikes threaten nuclear safety: all Ukrainian nuclear power plants have suspended operations, - Grossi

Threats to the border region

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, border settlements in the Sumy region, located near the border with Russia, are under daily systematic attacks using various types of weapons.

"The Myropillia community is one of those where the level of danger remains consistently high," he stressed.

Evacuation

Hryhorov noted that constant shelling poses serious security risks, which could make it extremely difficult to evacuate border villages over time.

"Timely evacuation saves lives. I urge those who still remain in areas where evacuation has been announced to make a decision and choose a safer place to live," he added.