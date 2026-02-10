Enemy has reduced pressure in number of areas, but daily assaults continue near Vovchanski Khutory, - SBGS

In certain areas defended by units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Russian military activity has significantly decreased in recent weeks. At the same time, the enemy continues active combat operations in a number of areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on air by State Border Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko.

Activity decreased due to weather conditions

According to Demchenko, the decrease in the intensity of assault operations may be related, in particular, to weather conditions and low temperatures.

"If we talk about the defense zones where the units of the State Border Service are located, then in general, over the past few weeks, Russian activity in most areas, in particular attempts to storm the positions of our soldiers, has significantly decreased," he said.

Vovchanski Khutory and Sumy Region - areas of increased activity

At the same time, in the direction of the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region, the enemy attempts to attack Ukrainian positions with small assault infantry groups on an almost daily basis.

"The number of these assaults is not particularly high, but enemy activity in this area has been significantly greater in recent days than it was a week or two ago," the spokesman said.

Russian units are also periodically active within the Khotyn, Yunakiv, and Krasnopil communities in the Sumy region. Assault groups are attempting to attack settlements directly on the border. In the Pokrovsk direction, the number of attempts to advance has decreased, but they continue.

Read more: Defense Forces control Hlushkivka in Kharkiv region, no ruscist infiltration – military

Attempts to break through and enemy losses

According to information from military authorities, the enemy sometimes attempts to use communications to reach the rear of Ukrainian units in the Sumy region. No such cases have been recorded in the defense zones of the State Border Guard Service.

Subdivisions of the State Border Guard Service, in particular the "Rubaky," together with the Armed Forces and the National Guard, are destroying enemy groups attempting to break through.

Demchenko separately mentioned the situation in the Dekhtiarne area, where Russian troops had been trying to break through the border and expand the combat zone for three weeks.

"The enemy has suffered heavy losses - about 600 people killed and wounded. Therefore, it is now likely regrouping to resume its operations," the State Border Service spokesman concluded.