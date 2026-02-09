Defense Forces control Hlushkivka in Kharkiv region, no ruscist infiltration – military

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are in control of the settlement of Hlushkivka in the Kharkiv region.

The Joint Forces Grouping reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"In addition to Kupiansk and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, the list of settlements ‘captured’ by Russian generals in their dreams, fantasies, and reports up the chain now includes the settlement of Hlushkivka in the Kharkiv region.



The Joint Forces Grouping reports that Russian troops not only do not control Hlushkivka, but are not present there even in the form of small-scale infiltration," they noted.

Read more: Russian strikes on Kharkiv region hit 36 settlements, 9 killed

Background

Watch more: Soldiers of 16th Corps stopped assault and eliminated 220 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO