Defense Forces control Hlushkivka in Kharkiv region, no ruscist infiltration – military
Ukraine’s Defense Forces are in control of the settlement of Hlushkivka in the Kharkiv region.
The Joint Forces Grouping reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"In addition to Kupiansk and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, the list of settlements ‘captured’ by Russian generals in their dreams, fantasies, and reports up the chain now includes the settlement of Hlushkivka in the Kharkiv region.
The Joint Forces Grouping reports that Russian troops not only do not control Hlushkivka, but are not present there even in the form of small-scale infiltration," they noted.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that the Defense Forces had cleared Chuhunivka. Some of the occupiers were taken prisoner.
- Prydorozhnie in the Zaporizhzhia region was also cleared.
- The fighters also cleared Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia region of Russians.
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