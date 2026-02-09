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News Fighting in the Kupіansk direction
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Defence Forces have cleared Chuhunivka. Some of occupiers have been taken prisoner, - 16th Army Corps

Taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, the enemy attempted a covert infiltration through the combat formations of the Defence Forces in the area of the village of Chuhunivka in the Kupianskyi district of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 16th Army Corps.

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Details

Despite the bad weather, operators of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles detected the enemy group in a timely manner. After that, the "Shkval" specialised rifle company cleared the settlement.

Watch more: Soldiers of 16th Corps stopped assault and eliminated 220 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Some of the occupiers were taken prisoner

"Some of the occupiers who laid down their arms were taken prisoner. The Ukrainian flag has been raised in Chuhunivka, and the settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the statement said.

Watch more: 77th Brigade eliminated enemy infantry groups in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Kharkivska region (1659) Kup’yanskyy district (513) Chuhunivka (1) 16th Army Corps (5)
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