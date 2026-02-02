Russian strikes on Kharkiv region hit 36 settlements, 9 killed

Over the past week, Russian troops struck at least 36 settlements in Kharkiv region, including the regional center. Nine people were killed and 24 others were wounded as a result of the shelling.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

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Over the past week, at least 36 settlements in Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, came under enemy strikes.

Casualties

As a result of the shelling, 24 people were wounded.

Unfortunately, nine people were killed.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured as a result of an explosion of an unknown device.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region:

missiles (type and number being established);

nine guided aerial bombs;

Geran-2-type UAVs;

six Lancet-type UAVs;

10 Molniya-type UAVs;

eight FPV drones;

46 UAVs (type being established).

Read more: Occupiers strike one of Kharkiv’s markets: casualties reported

Damage reported

Civilian infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv was hit hardest, with 12 apartment buildings, two educational institutions, power grids, four cars, and a garage cooperative damaged.

Significant damage was reported in the Kupiansk district: an apartment building, eight private houses, an administrative building, power grids, and two cars.

In Izium district, the enemy damaged railway infrastructure, two private houses, a boarding institution, combine harvesters, and four cars.

State Emergency Service units were involved in extinguishing 19 fires caused by enemy shelling.

Read more: More than 20 underground schools are planned to be completed by end of the year in Kharkiv region

A total of 71 enemy munitions were neutralized.

A total of 1,325 combat engagements took place along the front line.

Read more: Three people were wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS