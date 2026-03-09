Emergency power outages introduced in part of Bucha district in Kyiv region

On the evening of Monday, 9 March, emergency power outages were introduced in part of the Bucha district in the Kyiv region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a Facebook post by DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Emergency outages

"Ukrenergo has ordered the introduction of emergency outages in part of the Bucha district in the Kyiv region. Emergency outages are carried out outside scheduled blackout timetables because they are introduced in critical situations, unscheduled and оперативно," the statement says.

It was reported on the morning of 9 March that Kyivvodokanal facilities had been de-energized due to an emergency outage by DTEK.

Read more: EU ensured electricity supply for 9 million Ukrainians: nearly 1,000 units of equipment delivered in past month – European Commission