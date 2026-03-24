Europe has much to learn from Ukraine in protecting critical infrastructure – European Commissioner Kubilius

In Brussels, European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba. During the meeting, the Ukrainian official presented a set of measures to protect critical infrastructure from Russian strikes.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ukrinform.

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Meeting in Brussels: what was discussed

"I listened to the Deputy Prime Minister’s presentation on how Ukraine is protecting its critical infrastructure; Europe has much to learn and to work on together with Ukraine to strengthen our defence capabilities," Kubilius said.

Asked to provide more details about the meeting, European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said that the two officials had a "good discussion" yesterday, noting that Commissioner Kubilius may provide more information about the meeting tomorrow during a briefing in Brussels.

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At the same time, he recalled that the EU has a set of tools to protect critical infrastructure under relevant action plans, which also include protection against cyber threats.

The EU stressed shared security and support for Ukraine.

"Obviously, our critical infrastructure is of key importance, we must protect it, and we know that there are many threats directed against it. This was a productive meeting, and our support for Ukraine cannot be overstated," the spokesperson said.

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