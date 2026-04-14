Drone strikes have been reported in Kharkiv: there are casualties

A series of enemy drone strikes has again been reported in various districts of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

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Strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi District

The first strike hit the Shevchenkivskyi District. There are reports of casualties, but the number and condition of the victims are still being determined.

Attacks on the Kyivskyi District

Two drone strikes were also recorded in the Kyivskyi District, targeting the private residential sector. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties in one of the incidents.

What happened earlier?

In the morning, the enemy also attacked Kharkiv with drones. A drone struck one of the high-rise buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. A 44-year-old woman was injured. She reported experiencing an acute stress reaction.

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