In Kharkiv, drone struck high-rise building: woman injured (updated). PHOTOS

An enemy UAV struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv; smoke has been reported on the upper floors. Details regarding casualties are being confirmed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

It is noted that the drone struck one of the high-rise buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

"According to preliminary information, the strike hit the top floors, and light smoke has been reported.

No information about casualties has been received so far," the statement reads.

Update

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that an enemy drone had struck the balcony of a flat in a high-rise building.

"A 44-year-old woman was injured. She suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical staff are providing all necessary assistance," Syniehubov added.

Consequences of the attack

















What led up to this?

According to Terekhov, the city has endured nine enemy attacks over the past week. The main strikes occurred last Monday, 6 April.

On Thursday, 9 April, the use of a ‘Lancet’ was recorded, but air defence forces destroyed the target – debris fell in an open area without causing harm to people or buildings.

The Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts came under fire. Drones exploded near private homes and a public transport stop. Our heating facilities and a passenger bus were damaged, and windows were shattered in residents’ homes:

Five people sought medical assistance

A child is among the injured.

Read more: Enemy is advancing in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, – DeepState. MAP