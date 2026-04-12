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Enemy is advancing in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Veterinarne (Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region), Petropavlivka (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and Ivanopil (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
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