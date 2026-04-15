Russian night-time strike on Dnipro: buildings of two universities damaged, two people injured. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, two educational institutions – the Ukrainian State University of Science and Technology and the National Technical University "Dnipro Polytechnic" – were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 15 April.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukrainian State University of Science and Technology

As noted, the terrorist state deliberately targeted an educational institution in Dnipro. The Ukrainian State University of Science and Technology sustained significant damage. As a result of the strike on the university building, the roof structures were completely destroyed and the load-bearing walls and partitions of the student hall were partially damaged.

The roof of the PSACEA Institute building, covering an area of approximately 1,500 m², was also damaged. The blast wave shattered windows and doors across an area of approximately 2,500 m².

Read more: 19 people in hospital after yesterday’s Russian strike on Dnipro, 13 in intensive care, two critically "severe"

"Dnipro Polytechnic"

In addition, the National Technical University "Dnipro Polytechnic" sustained damage – two buildings were damaged, one of which is of national historical significance, the other of local significance. The university’s facilities were damaged, and two people were injured.

It is noted that despite this, teaching continues, and the university is dealing with the aftermath.

See also: Enemy attacks Dnipro city centre: woman injured, administrative building on fire. VIDEO + PHOTO report

Russian strikes on educational institutions

"The targeted shelling of universities is an attempt to disrupt studies, sow fear and make young people doubt their future in Ukraine. This is a cynical attempt to strike at education as the foundation of the country’s development," emphasised Lisovyi.

The minister also reported that since the start of the full-scale invasion, over 18% of educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed.

422 have been completely destroyed,

over 4,000 have been damaged.

At the same time, restoration work has already been carried out in over 1,500 institutions, and major repairs have been completed in nearly 400.

Consequences of the attack























