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19 people in hospital after yesterday’s Russian strike on Dnipro, 13 in intensive care, two critically "severe"
As of the morning of April 15, 2026, 19 people remain hospitalized following the enemy’s attack on Dnipro the previous day.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.
Condition of the wounded
As reported, 13 people are in intensive care. Two are in critical condition—a 51-year-old man and a 45-year-old man.
"The rest of the hospitalized patients are in moderate condition," the statement said.
Eight of the injured are receiving outpatient treatment.
What happened before?
- Earlier, reports indicated that on April 14, Russian forces struck Dnipro, leaving 5 dead and 25 wounded.
- Following Russia's missile strike on Dnipro, 22 people are currently still in the hospital.
- A day of mourning has been declared in the city.
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