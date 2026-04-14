Russians have attacked four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: in Dnipro, there are already 27 casualties

Throughout the day on April 14, Russian forces launched more than 30 attacks on the Dnipro, Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region using missiles, drones, and artillery, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on the Dnipro

Gas stations and cars were damaged in the attack on Dnipro. Five people were killed, and 27 were injured.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske were targeted.

The cultural center, infrastructure, and private homes have been destroyed.

Read more: 15 April declared day of mourning in Dnipro

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian forces targeted the regional center, as well as the Zelenodolsk and Lozuvatka communities. Infrastructure has been damaged.

Synelnykove District

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Mezheva community. A private home there was damaged.

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