Russians have attacked four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: in Dnipro, there are already 27 casualties
Throughout the day on April 14, Russian forces launched more than 30 attacks on the Dnipro, Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region using missiles, drones, and artillery, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on the Dnipro
Gas stations and cars were damaged in the attack on Dnipro. Five people were killed, and 27 were injured.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske were targeted.
The cultural center, infrastructure, and private homes have been destroyed.
Kryvyi Rih District
In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian forces targeted the regional center, as well as the Zelenodolsk and Lozuvatka communities. Infrastructure has been damaged.
Synelnykove District
In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Mezheva community. A private home there was damaged.
What happened before?
- Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces struck Dnipro, leaving 5 dead and 25 wounded.
- Following Russia's missile strike on Dnipro, 22 people are currently still in the hospital.
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