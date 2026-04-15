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News Attack on Dnipro
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Enemy attacked centre of Dnipro: woman was injured, administrative building is on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 15 April 2026, troops launched an attack on the centre of Dnipro.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

In particular, it is noted that the administrative building caught fire.

A 29-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro. Medical staff are providing her with all necessary assistance.

Read more: 15 April declared day of mourning in Dnipro

A nine-storey new-build has also been damaged as a result of the Russian strike.

Consequences

Shelling of Dnipro
Shelling of Dnipro
Shelling of Dnipro
Shelling of Dnipro
Shelling of Dnipro
Shelling of Dnipro
Shelling of Dnipro

Read more: Russians have attacked four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: in Dnipro, there are already 27 casualties

What happened beforehand?

  • It was previously reported that on 14 April, Russian forces struck Dnipro: 5 dead, 25 injured.
  • Following the Russian missile strike on Dnipro, 22 injured people remain in hospital.

Author: 

Dnipro (867) shoot out (18074) Dnipropetrovsk region (2466) Dniprovskyy district (319)
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