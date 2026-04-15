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Enemy attacked centre of Dnipro: woman was injured, administrative building is on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of Wednesday, 15 April 2026, troops launched an attack on the centre of Dnipro.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Details
In particular, it is noted that the administrative building caught fire.
A 29-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro. Medical staff are providing her with all necessary assistance.
A nine-storey new-build has also been damaged as a result of the Russian strike.
Consequences
What happened beforehand?
- It was previously reported that on 14 April, Russian forces struck Dnipro: 5 dead, 25 injured.
- Following the Russian missile strike on Dnipro, 22 injured people remain in hospital.
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