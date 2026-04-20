Enemy struck infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih: emergency rescue operation is underway
Russian forces attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih using a Shahed-type strike drone.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the city’s Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.
An emergency rescue operation is currently underway at the scene.
The attack damaged multi-story residential buildings; experts are conducting door-to-door inspections to assess the damage.
According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties at this time.
What led up to this?
Starting in the evening of April 19, the Russians attacked Ukrainian territory with strike drones. A number of regions came under attack.
In Mykolaiv, a "Shahed" strike damaged the city’s residential infrastructure: a high-rise building, several private homes, cars, power lines, and tram tracks.
Two strikes were also recorded in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv.
On the night of April 19–20, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region with Russian drones. A man was hospitalized in the Brovary district.
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