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News Attack of drones on Poltava region
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Poltava region under attack again: two people wounded

Poltava region under attack: air defence shot down targets, casualties reported

On the morning of 20 April, Russian drones once again attacked the Poltava district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Diakovnych.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of debris falling on the premises of one of the enterprises, the building’s windows and two cars were damaged.

Two people were injured in the incident, sustaining moderate injuries. The victims are receiving all necessary medical care.

What happened beforehand?

On the night of 19 April, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region with Russian drones.

Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with a Shahed-type strike drone.

See more: Russian night-time attack on Velykyi Burluk: 3 casualties. PHOTOS

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