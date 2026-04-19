Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai in Russia: explosions were heard near port and smoke was observed. PHOTO

On the night of 19 April, drones attackedthe Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The port came under attack.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Kuban authorities have confirmed that drone debris fell near the seaport in Yeisk, but deny that a fire broke out.

Meanwhile, ASTRA’s OSINT analysis, based on photos from eyewitnesses, has established the approximate area of the fire at the port of Yeisk.

See also: Oil refinery on fire in Tuapse, Russia, following drone attack. SATELLITE PHOTO

More about the port

Yeisk Seaport is a general-purpose port on the Sea of Azov in the city of Yeisk, Krasnodar Krai. Between 3 and 4.5 million tonnes of cargo pass through it annually, mainly grain, coal, petroleum products, as well as metals and liquid cargo.

Due to the shallow depth of the Sea of Azov, the port accommodates vessels of limited tonnage.

It plays an important role in the logistics of the Azov-Black Sea basin.

Cargo from the Yeisk seaport is also delivered to Mediterranean countries, such as Egypt.

Read also: Drones attacked an oil refinery in Novokuybyshevsk and oil depots in Russia