"Black rain" and water mixed with oil soot: fire at Tuapse refinery continues after drone attacks. VIDEO

A fire is still ongoing at the oil refinery in the Russian city of Tuapse.

As reported by Censor.NET, the facility was hit by a series of drone strikes on 16 April, followed by another attack on 20 April.

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Published footage shows that a cloud of smoke has covered nearly the entire city.

Local authorities claim the situation is "under control," while at the same time advising residents not to leave their homes or open their windows.

According to local residents, "black rain" is falling from the sky during the fire, and the water is running with traces of oil soot.

Watch more: Smoke from burning Tuapse refinery stretches 300 km and reaches Stavropol - NASA satellite image. VIDEO

It was also reported that smoke from the burning oil refinery in Tuapse stretched for 300 km and reached Stavropol.

Watch more: Defence forces confirmed second strike on oil refinery. VIDEO