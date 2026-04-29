ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11994 visitors online
News Photo Drone attack on Russian regions
5 281 18

Perm, Russia, shrouded in black smoke after drone attack: fire at construction site. PHOTO

The Russian city of Perm (Perm Krai, Russian Federation) was attacked by drones on the night of Tuesday 28 April 2026. 

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

According to local residents, the sky over the city is currently filled with black smoke.

Watch more: Tuapse Oil Refinery in Russia has been attacked again: fire broke out following drone strike. VIDEO

Perm after the attack
Perm after the attack
Perm after the attack

Initially, local channels reported that drones were heading towards the oil refinery.

Information from local authorities

Subsequently, the governor of the Perm Krai confirmed the attack on the region.

Watch more: Special Operations Forces and Defence Forces struck Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, largest in northern Russia, 1,000 km from front line

"Today, a hostile drone strike was recorded at one of the industrial sites in the Perm Municipal District. Employees have been evacuated. There are no casualties. A fire broke out at the facility. Operational and emergency services are working at the scene. A ‘drone hazard’ alert remains in place in the region," wrote Dmitry Makhonin.

Local residents report that a large number of ambulances and fire engines have been spotted in the Bashkultayevo area.

Author: 

Strikes on RF (741) Perm Krai (2)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 