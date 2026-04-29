Perm, Russia, shrouded in black smoke after drone attack: fire at construction site. PHOTO
The Russian city of Perm (Perm Krai, Russian Federation) was attacked by drones on the night of Tuesday 28 April 2026.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.
Initial details
According to local residents, the sky over the city is currently filled with black smoke.
Initially, local channels reported that drones were heading towards the oil refinery.
Information from local authorities
Subsequently, the governor of the Perm Krai confirmed the attack on the region.
"Today, a hostile drone strike was recorded at one of the industrial sites in the Perm Municipal District. Employees have been evacuated. There are no casualties. A fire broke out at the facility. Operational and emergency services are working at the scene. A ‘drone hazard’ alert remains in place in the region," wrote Dmitry Makhonin.
Local residents report that a large number of ambulances and fire engines have been spotted in the Bashkultayevo area.
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