Ukraine increased contracting of middle-strike capabilities fivefold – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Ukraine’s president heard a report from Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on the supply of all types of drones for Ukrainian operations, both on the front line and long-range missions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this following a briefing by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

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Middle strikes among priorities for coming months

"I am grateful for the increase in supply volumes. One of our priorities for the coming months is middle strikes, meaning strikes against the occupier at a depth of up to 120-150 kilometers.

Read more: Ukraine offers partners special agreements on production and supply of Ukrainian weapons – Zelenskyy

These primarily include:

military logistics,

enemy depots and headquarters,

air defense systems, and

other components of offensive activity against Ukraine."

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has already contracted five times more middle-strike capabilities this year than last year, and will continue to scale up contracting and production.

Russian losses on the front

They also discussed preliminary data on Russian losses on the front in April. Final verified information will be available in early May. The task is to ensure that the number of enemy personnel hit exceeds the pace of their mobilization.

Read more: Zelenskyy has received report from Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia is losing export revenue and is preparing to disrupt Ukraine’s contacts under Drone Deals initiative

Opening up arms exports

They also discussed in detail with Ukraine’s defense minister the implementation of opening up arms exports, namely the regulatory steps that should support Ukraine’s agreements and weapons production.

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