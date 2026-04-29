Zelenskyy has received report from Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia is losing export revenue and is preparing to disrupt Ukraine’s contacts under Drone Deals initiative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Oleh Luhovskyi, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacks on Russia

According to him, an updated figure for Russian export losses resulting from Ukrainian long-range sanctions has been recorded, specifically:

Port of Primorsk – 13% decrease in cargo volume,

Novorossiysk - down 38%,

Ust-Luga: down 43%.

"We believe that such internal Russian data may be underestimated. For our part, we will continue our efforts to reduce Russian oil revenues and export volumes," the statement said.

Russia's efforts to disrupt Ukraine's contacts within the framework of Drone Deals

The FISU has also obtained Russian documents outlining their strategies to disrupt our contacts with partners under the Drone Deals initiative.

Russia’s political leadership has already identified Ukraine’s ability to attract additional investment as one of the main challenges, and it is precisely the denial of Ukraine’s access to investment and the disruption of our bilateral agreements on cooperation in the fields of security and arms production that Russia has designated as a foreign policy priority.

"Russia's particular efforts in this context will be aimed at undermining our cooperation in the Middle East and the Gulf," the head of state emphasized.

Read more: Russia has lost access to key international space programmes due to war against Ukraine, - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russian military contingents in African countries

The third aspect of the report is that Russian contingents in African countries have recently been increased by an additional 8,000 personnel, and Russia is attempting to introduce the use of drones in each host country through supplies, local production, and training.

"In our assessment, the expansion of such military activity by Russia could, unfortunately, inevitably lead to the modernization and strengthening of terrorist organizations, cross-border crime, and instability in regions of the world that are critical from a migration perspective. It is important to counter this together—we will coordinate with our partners," Zelenskyy concluded.