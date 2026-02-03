Russia has lost access to key international space programmes due to war against Ukraine, - Foreign Intelligence Service

Due to the full-scale war against Ukraine and international sanctions, Russia has lost the opportunity to participate in a number of international space programs and has effectively dropped out of the global space race.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

In particular, Russia has been effectively eliminated from the race to colonize the Moon, where the US and China are currently competing.

According to the CIA, the United States plans to land astronauts on the Moon no earlier than 2027, while China is considering its own manned mission by 2030. At the same time, Russia has lost its position as a favorite due to a lack of technology, equipment, and funding, turning the space industry into a burden on the state budget.

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Impact of sanctions

Due to sanctions, Russia lost up to 25% of its income from international commercial launches, and cooperation with the European Space Agency within the ExoMars project was suspended. Germany withdrew from the joint Russian-German Spektr-RG project, and rocket launches from the spaceport in French Guiana were suspended.

The FISU also notes that the sanctions have made it impossible for NASA to participate in the joint project with Russia, "Venera-D," which was scheduled to launch in 2029. Currently, Russia is only able to cooperate with certain countries in Asia and Africa, but even there, Chinese companies are gradually pushing it out.