Ukraine offers partners special agreements on production and supply of Ukrainian weapons – Zelenskyy

On Tuesday, April 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an expanded meeting on key issues related to Ukrainian weapons exports.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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All export details agreed

"Exports of Ukrainian weapons will become a reality. We have agreed all the details at the level of our state institutions. At present, our security expertise and weapons tested by modern war are of interest to all partners capable of ensuring a real level of protection for their national statehood and people’s lives," the president said.

Agreements for partners

According to Zelenskyy, partners helping Ukraine have been offered a special format of cooperation called Drone Deals. These are special agreements on the production and supply of Ukrainian drones, missiles, shells, and other in-demand types of weapons, military equipment, and software, integration with partners’ defense systems, as well as the provision of Ukraine’s expertise and the technological exchange Ukraine needs.

Read more: Ukraine risks losing billions in drone market contracts due to delays in opening exports – Prytula

Reducing bureaucracy

"The procedure is absolutely clear: at the interstate level, based on the principle of reciprocity, we define the framework for security work through the relevant agreement. Then the process begins at the level of state institutions and manufacturers. We are simplifying bureaucratic procedures, maintaining a sufficient level of export control, and launching practical work for companies," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state noted that Ukrainian companies will get a real opportunity to enter the markets of partner countries, provided that Ukrainian troops have the right to take the required amount of weapons first.

"Excess production capacity in Ukraine for some types of weapons reaches 50%, and this is a direct result of our state investments in Ukraine’s defense industry and our cooperation with partners," the president said.

NSDC to coordinate the process

In addition, Zelenskyy instructed Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, together with intelligence agencies and the Security Service of Ukraine, to determine a list of countries to which Ukrainian weapons exports are impossible because of their cooperation with the aggressor state.

"This is a serious challenge: to prevent our technologies and weapon samples from reaching the Russians. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council will coordinate export processes and will guarantee that the needs of Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces in weapons are met first, while the surplus is sent for export, meaning what manufacturers can produce beyond the state order in Ukraine. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and the General Staff will determine the scope of the needs of our state’s Defense Forces," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also instructed government officials and the NSDC to "present the necessary information to the public regarding the details of the process of exporting our weapons."

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