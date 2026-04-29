Germany may join Ukraine’s Brave1 program – Pistorius

Drone Industry

The German federal government is deepening cooperation with Ukraine in the defense industry and is considering joining the Brave1 defense innovation program.

This was reported by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius following a roundtable in Berlin on strengthening German-Ukrainian cooperation in security and the defense industry, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Partnership with Ukraine

Pistorius said Germany had moved away from purely situational support for Ukraine and was increasingly building a structured and long-term partnership with Ukraine.

According to him, such cooperation is mutually beneficial for both sides, and Germany sees significant potential in the joint development of the defense industry, particularly given Ukraine’s high level of innovation.

Pistorius noted that Ukrainian technologies are created and improved directly in conditions of combat use, which ensures "impressive innovation capacity and speed."

Read more: Ukraine will receive first tranche of 6 billion euros for purchase of drones, - von der Leyen

The minister added that Germany is gaining important experience in innovative thinking, procurement and working with rapid technology cycles.

Defense industry

"We continue to strategically support the creation of joint ventures in the defense industry," he stressed.

Pistorius said the cooperation would include identifying promising technological areas and flagship projects for joint research, development and arms production.

Read more: Ukraine and France to launch Brave France initiative to support defence startups

"The federal government also intends to give favorable consideration to joining Ukraine’s Brave1 program," he said.

According to Pistorius, deeper industrial cooperation will also play a central role during his next visits to Ukraine.

Read more: Brave1 launches new grant programme for Ukrainian component manufacturers