Ukraine will receive first tranche of 6 billion euros for purchase of drones, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that Ukraine will receive €6 billion to purchase domestically produced drones as part of a €90 billion loan.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Ukrinform, she made this statement during a speech at the European Parliament.

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What is known?

"In the spring, we said we would provide a 90 billion loan—one way or another. And we kept our promise," von der Leyen said.

"Yes, the first defense package under the loan 'will be allocated to drones from Ukraine for Ukraine—worth approximately 6 billion euros.'"

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"While Russia is stepping up its aggression, Europe is stepping up our support for Ukraine," the President of the European Commission emphasized.

She also noted that, as part of the 90-billion-euro loan released earlier this month, the EU will disburse the first tranche of 45 billion euros for 2026 by the end of this quarter.

One-third of the loan goes toward budgetary needs, and two-thirds toward defense efforts, von der Leyen added.

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What led up to

It was previously reported that EU ambassadors had launched a written procedure to approve a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which will run until April 23.

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the European Union has released a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and imposed a 20th round of sanctions against Russia.

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