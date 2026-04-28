21st package of sanctions against Russia will be quite harsh, - Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna

The European Union is currently preparing its 21st package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be quite harsh, particularly with regard to energy resources.

This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, according to Censor.NET, citing ERR.

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Details

"But the most contentious issue remains, as before, the enlargement of the European Union. Hungary has been blocking this process for more than two years—we have not even opened the first negotiation cluster with either Ukraine or Moldova."

Read more: Lithuania prepares new sanctions: restrictions on Russians and Belarusians may be significantly tightened

"In my opinion, we should take advantage of this initial phase—when Magyar takes office and arrives for the first round of negotiations—to secure the ‘maximum package’ ahead of the June summit, when the prime ministers will meet again," he explained.

According to the minister, for Europe, Ukraine is not just a project of emotional support, but also a "guarantor of peace for us."

"EU membership and enlargement are extremely important in this sense—and, of course, this also applies to Moldova, which has now found itself held hostage by the stalling of the enlargement process regarding Ukraine," he added.

Read more: Kallas on unblocking loan for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia: Deadlock over

Background

Earlier, it was reported that EU ambassadors had launched the written procedure for approving the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the EU’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia, which was to continue until April 23.

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the European Union had unblocked the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Read more: Slovakia will not block 20th package of sanctions against Russia, - Blanar