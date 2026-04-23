90 billion euros for Ukraine and 20th package of sanctions have been unblocked, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the European Union has unblocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

He made the announcement on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Today is an important day for our defense and for our relations with the European Union. The European support package for Ukraine has been unblocked – that’s 90 billion euros over two years.

This European package will strengthen our army, ensure greater resilience for Ukraine, and allow us to fulfill our social obligations to Ukrainians as required by law. It is important that Ukraine has been securing this financial stability for more than four years of full-scale war," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the president, work is currently underway to ensure that the first tranche of this support package is available as early as May or June.

Read more: Implementation of agreement with EU on unblocking 90 billion euros for Ukraine and new sanctions package against Russia is already underway, Zelenskyy says

"Funds from the European package will be allocated, in particular, to weapons production, the procurement of necessary weapons from partners—weapons that we do not yet manufacture in Ukraine—as well as to preparing our energy sector and critical infrastructure for the coming winter.

We will discuss with our partners during meetings in Cyprus further sanctions pressure on Russia for this war: the 20th package has been unblocked and must be followed by additional sanctions steps. We will continue to work with our partners on a new format of cooperation—Drone Deals—which has proven its effectiveness in the Middle East and the Gulf. We believe that only joint efforts yield truly significant strength, and Europe deserves precisely that kind of strength. Glory to Ukraine!" he added.

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