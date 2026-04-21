Zelenskyy discusses with Costa unblocking of €90 billion in aid for Ukraine after Druzhba repairs

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European Council President António Costa the unblocking of the €90 billion financial aid package.

He said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Ukraine has done what the European Union asked of us. António also noted our security agreements with countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region. The life-protection system that Ukraine is offering to partners under the Drone Deal format is truly unique. We have already begun this cooperation with some European countries as well. We agreed that we would continue discussing this topic during an in-person meeting in the near future. It is important for Europe to be united and protected," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: EU at turning point on €90 billion loan for Ukraine – Irish FM McEntee

What is known about the loan

As reported, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola signed the €90 billion loan for Ukraine for 2026-2027 on February 24.

It should be recalled that on December 19, 2025, the European Council agreed to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan for 2026-2027 based on EU borrowing on capital markets backed by EU budget reserves.

To receive the funding, Ukraine must meet a number of conditions, including upholding the rule of law and fighting corruption. At the same time, weapons may only be purchased from EU countries. If Ukraine needs weapons from third countries, those countries must conclude an agreement with the EU under SAFE or a security and defense partnership.

On January 14, the European Commission approved a package of legislative proposals that will make it possible to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion EU loan to cover financial and military needs in 2026-2027.

At the same time, in March 2026, National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andrii Pyshnyi said that the Ukrainian authorities had a "Plan B" in case Hungary continued to block the allocation of the €90 billion loan ($104 billion).

On April 14, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that after Viktor Orbán’s defeat in the elections in Hungary, the country’s new government would lift the veto on aid to Ukraine.

Read more: EU may unlock €90 billion loan for Ukraine on April 22 – media