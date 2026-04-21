EU at turning point on €90 billion loan for Ukraine – Irish FM McEntee

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee has said that the European Union is approaching a decision on granting Ukraine a €90 billion loan.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"It is extremely important that the European Union make progress on the €90 billion loan, that we move forward with the 20th sanctions package, and that we are able to put as much pressure on Russia as possible... And it is absolutely clear that we are at a turning point where this loan is critically needed," McEntee said.

Signals of Hungary’s cooperation with the EU

She said she views positively the position of Hungary’s foreign minister-designate Anita Orbán, with whom she recently spoke.

According to McEntee, communication from Hungary’s new government has been clear: it is declaring readiness to cooperate with the European Union and supports the swift implementation of the already agreed loan deal.

"I hope we will see the funds unlocked, but just as importantly, progress toward the 20th sanctions package… We must maintain this pressure on Russia," McEntee stressed, adding that sanctions are working.

McEntee also mentioned her recent contacts with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to her, this confirmed the need for the loan not only for defense, but also for the restoration of critical infrastructure that is suffering constant destruction because of Russia’s actions.

Background

It was previously reported that the European Commission had postponed the disbursement of the first tranche under the €90 billion loan program for Ukraine.

Slovakia’s foreign minister said his country was ready to speak out against the European Union’s new sanctions package against Russia, but would not block financial aid to Ukraine.

EU ambassadors will consider on April 22 an amendment to the EU’s 2021-2027 budget that opens the way for granting Ukraine a €90 billion loan.

Read more: Ukraine and number of other countries have joined EU’s updated sanctions against Russia