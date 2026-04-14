Ukraine and number of other countries have joined EU’s updated sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and a number of countries, including Norway, Moldova, North Macedonia, and others, have officially joined the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russian entities last month.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Ukrinform, this is stated in relevant statements by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, on behalf of the EU, published today on the Council of the EU’s website.

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Sanctions package dated March 14

It is reported that the first package of sanctions, extended for six months and joined by the aforementioned countries, concerns actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine, effective March 14, 2026.

It is noted that the list includes 132 individuals and 77 organizations.

According to the statement, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova (Republic of), Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine have joined the sanctions; the statement notes that the respective governments will ensure that their national policies are in line with the aforementioned EU Council Decision.

Read more: Kremlin urges US to cooperate without waiting for war in Ukraine to end

Sanctions package dated March 16

Four individuals were added to another sanctions list dated March 16, 2026, in response to "Russia's destabilizing actions."

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Moldova (Republic of), Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine have joined the sanctions.

Sanctions over cyberattacks

On March 16, 2026, the Council of the European Union also adopted a decision on restrictive measures in response to cyberattacks threatening the European Union or its member states. Two individuals and three organizations were added to the list.

According to a statement by Callas, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Moldova (Republic of), Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine have now aligned themselves with the aforementioned decision of the Council of the EU.