Kremlin urges US to cooperate without waiting for war in Ukraine to end

The Kremlin is urging the United States not to wait for the war in Ukraine to end before starting to implement joint projects.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Work within this group (Russia-US. – Ed.) is ongoing, and various issues are being discussed. But you know the approach of the American side, which still links the issue of trade and economic cooperation, the revival of this mutually beneficial cooperation, to a settlement in Ukraine. We believe that there is absolutely no need to wait for a settlement in Ukraine," he said.

According to Peskov, "engaging in mutually beneficial projects, of which there could be many on the agenda," would benefit both countries.

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