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News Zelenskyy and Merz had a conversation
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Russia has no chance of defeating Ukraine in war, - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Russia will not be able to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Merz say?

"Russia should end this war as soon as possible, it has no chance of winning it," he said.

Read more: Merz held talks with Trump: Ukraine was also discussed

What preceded it?

  • As reported, Merz also stated that Germany and Ukraine had agreed on new military aid packages.
  • On April 14, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany on an official visit.

Read more: Ukraine no longer needs Taurus long-range cruise missiles, — Merz

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Russia (14018) war in Ukraine (5101) Friedrich Merz (245)
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