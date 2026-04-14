Russia has no chance of defeating Ukraine in war, - Merz
Russia will not be able to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield.
This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
What does Merz say?
"Russia should end this war as soon as possible, it has no chance of winning it," he said.
What preceded it?
- As reported, Merz also stated that Germany and Ukraine had agreed on new military aid packages.
- On April 14, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany on an official visit.
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