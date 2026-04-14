Russia has no chance of defeating Ukraine in war, - Merz

Russia will not be able to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Merz say?

"Russia should end this war as soon as possible, it has no chance of winning it," he said.

Read more: Merz held talks with Trump: Ukraine was also discussed

What preceded it?

As reported, Merz also stated that Germany and Ukraine had agreed on new military aid packages.

On April 14, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany on an official visit.

Read more: Ukraine no longer needs Taurus long-range cruise missiles, — Merz