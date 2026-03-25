Ukraine no longer needs Taurus long-range cruise missiles, — Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz no longer sees a need to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles, given Kyiv’s technological advances on the front lines.

Merz made this statement during a hearing in the Bundestag, according to n-tv, as reported by Censor.NET.

Merz's Position

Merz stated that he currently sees no point in supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine, since Kyiv manufactures its own long-range weapons.

"Today, Ukraine has its own long-range weapons, which are significantly more effective than the relatively small number of Taurus cruise missiles we could supply," he explained.

Merz noted that Ukraine has "made significant progress in the field of armaments compared to what we discussed at the start of the war."

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Merz's previous statements

The German chancellor also explained his pre-election calls to supply Kyiv with long-range missiles. At the time, he suggested that the Bundeswehr had enough serviceable Taurus missiles in stock to transfer to Ukraine.