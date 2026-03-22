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Merz held talks with Trump: Ukraine was also discussed
On Sunday, March 22, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump. Among other things, the leaders discussed Ukraine.
The German chancellor announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the conversation
"This afternoon, I discussed the situation in Iran, Israel, and Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump. We agreed to stay in close contact. Our exchange of views will continue in the near future," Merz said.
Mertz's visit to the United States
- As a reminder, in early March, U.S. President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.
- As is well known, Trump and Merz discussed a military operation against Iran.
- The German chancellor also called on Trump to step up pressure on Russia to bring the war to an end.
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