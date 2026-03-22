U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States had effectively destroyed Iran, adding that Washington had achieved its objectives ahead of schedule.

Trump mentioned this on social media, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Trump on Targets in Iran

According to Trump, David Sanger—an American journalist and one of the most prominent authors on U.S. national security—is wrong in claiming that Washington has failed to achieve its objectives in the operation against Iran.

In fact, Trump has been so full of himself over his achievements that he claims Iran supposedly wants a deal, but he doesn't.

Read more: Ukrainians have shot down several Iranian drones in Gulf states, – BBC

"The United States has wiped Iran off the face of the earth, and yet their reckless analyst David Sanger claims that I have not achieved my goals. Yes, I did, and several weeks ahead of schedule! Their leadership has been destroyed, their navy and air force have been wrecked, they have no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t!" writes the U.S. leader.

Trump then stated once again that Washington is several weeks ahead of schedule, and also criticized The New York Times (where David Sanger works) for its "incompetent coverage of the election." The U.S. president claims that the newspaper is always wrong.

What happened before?