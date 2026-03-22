US has wiped Iran off face of earth, we achieved our goals several weeks ahead of schedule, - Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States had effectively destroyed Iran, adding that Washington had achieved its objectives ahead of schedule.
Trump mentioned this on social media, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.
Trump on Targets in Iran
According to Trump, David Sanger—an American journalist and one of the most prominent authors on U.S. national security—is wrong in claiming that Washington has failed to achieve its objectives in the operation against Iran.
In fact, Trump has been so full of himself over his achievements that he claims Iran supposedly wants a deal, but he doesn't.
"The United States has wiped Iran off the face of the earth, and yet their reckless analyst David Sanger claims that I have not achieved my goals. Yes, I did, and several weeks ahead of schedule! Their leadership has been destroyed, their navy and air force have been wrecked, they have no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t!" writes the U.S. leader.
Trump then stated once again that Washington is several weeks ahead of schedule, and also criticized The New York Times (where David Sanger works) for its "incompetent coverage of the election." The U.S. president claims that the newspaper is always wrong.
What happened before?
- Trump had previously stated that the U.S. was "very close" to achieving its goals in Iran.
- Earlier, Donald Trump reiterated his call for countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stated that some of them are not interested in providing assistance.
- He expressed hope that "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries" would join in safeguarding navigation.
- At the same time, the German government rejected the US president's demands to participate in the operation.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that Poland also has no plans to participate in any such mission.
- The Netherlands also announced that it does not plan to participate in the unblocking of the waterway.
- Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated that participating in ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is not a top priority for her country.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password