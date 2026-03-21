Ukrainians have shot down several Iranian drones in Gulf states, – BBC

Ukrainian experts are involved in countering Iranian drones in the Gulf states and have already shot down several such drones.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the BBC’s Ukrainian service.

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According to journalists, this involves the use of Ukrainian interceptor drones, which are actively deployed to destroy aerial targets.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainian technologies are becoming increasingly in demand against the backdrop of the war in the region. Earlier, the Ukrainian side reported receiving requests for the supply of such drones from 11 countries.

Groups of Ukrainian operators, totalling around 230 people, have also been sent to assist partners.

The average cost of Ukrainian interceptor drones is around 1–2 thousand dollars, depending on the configuration. This is significantly cheaper than using air defence missiles to destroy similar targets.

Read more: Ukrainians are shocked by way 8 Patriot missiles are launched in Middle East after "Shahed", - Times

What does this mean

Manufacturers of such drones report growing demand from Middle Eastern countries. According to them, there are tens of thousands of potential orders.

Some customers are willing to buy Ukrainian drones even at a price higher than that on the domestic market.

Context

It was previously reported that Middle Eastern countries and their allies are facing difficulties in countering Iranian attack drones.

Meanwhile, Ukraine, which has significant experience in combating drones during the war with Russia, has developed effective methods of intercepting them, which are now being used outside the country as well.