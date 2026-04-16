Slovakia ready to block sanctions against Russia, but not loan for Ukraine – Foreign Minister Blanar
Slovakia is ready to oppose the new European Union sanctions package against Russia but will not block financial aid to Ukraine.
As Censor.NET reports, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Juraj Blanar stated this in a comment to the Dennik N publication.
Position on sanctions
According to the Foreign Minister, Bratislava may block the 20th sanctions package against Russia.
This decision is linked to the demand to receive guarantees regarding the resumption of the Druzhba oil pipeline's operation.
Position on aid to Ukraine
At the same time, Blanar emphasized that this position does not apply to the financial support of Ukraine.
Slovakia does not plan to oppose the provision of a 90 billion euro EU loan.
Context
Previously, the loan for Ukraine was blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who lost the election.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had stated his intention to take a tougher stance on this issue.
At the same time, according to Blanar, the future Hungarian government demonstrates readiness to support the allocation of funds to Ukraine.
The situation with the oil pipeline
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that the Druzhba oil pipeline could resume operation by the end of April following damage caused by attacks.
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